Proud to be back: Singapore’s Pink Dot rally makes colorful return

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Singapore (CNN)In a sea of thousands decked out in rainbow and pink, Dawn Lim, a full-time officer doing mandatory military service in the Singapore army, was not as flamboyantly dressed as many of her fellow attendees at the city state’s Pink Dot pride parade — but she was just as happy and proud as everyone else to be there.

Lim, 21, was born male and now identifies as trans feminine. This year’s rally was her first, and she attended it by herself.

“Transitioning in the army is as you can imagine,” she said. “I can’t publicly embrace this side of myself and only have friends in the online community.”

“But today I decided to show up for myself and had no idea what to expect. I brought along a skirt and changed into it when I arrived at the park and was so warmly welcomed. I’m enjoying everyone’s presence.”

After two years of virtual rallies due to the pandemic, Singapore’s biggest queer pride event returned on Saturday to Hong Lim Park, where it first started on May 16, 2009.

Read More