Protesters Demand Slavery Reparations And Denounce Visit By Royals To Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

A small group of protesters gathered outside Government House Wednesday to denounce the visit here by the Earl and Countess of Wessex and demand reparations for the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The Earl and Countess are on a Caribbean tour that includes Saint Lucia as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year activities. The tour ends on Thursday.

One of Wednesday’s protestors told reporters that they were demonstrating for their rights, dignity, and human justice.

“In this day and age we cannot be having those royal people, and by the way our royalty lies in Ethiopia in Africa land,” Aaron Alexander, a former President of the Iyanola Council for the Advancement of Rastafari (ICAR), stated.

“So we don’t hold these people in any regard of royalty,” Alexander asserted.

“They have to realise they have a moral obligation to honour their black debt – Europe and Britain’s black debt. They must honour that,” he declared.

Alexander told reporters that the visitors could not just come here to celebrate 70 years of the Queen being on the throne.

He also questioned how that had benefitted the people of Africa, the Commonwealth, and Saint Lucia.

Regarding the Queen, the former ICAR) President declared that she had seventy years to apologise over the slave trade but never did.

“Germany paid reparations to the Jews, Italy paid reparations to Ethiopia and there are so many other examples where reparations have been paid to people who were wronged,” Alexander observed.

“And we were wronged as African people and 182 countries in the United Nations at the Durban conference in South Africa in 2001, they declared that slavery and the trans-Atlantic slave trade as a crime against humanity which compensation is guaranteed and due for,” he expressed.

“And until such time we have to make it a hostile environment for whichever one of them that comes to try and visit us, ” Alexander stated.

