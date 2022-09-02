Prospere Outlines Efforts To Boost Banana Industry – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

by Neval Auguste

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Alfred Prospere, has spoken on the efforts made to reignite the banana industry.

The minister highlighted several initiatives facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector, while reducing Saint Lucia’s food import bill.

Working with the National Fair Trade Organisation on the banana industry was one of the successes.

– Advertisement –

“We were able to assist the NFTO with getting the $3.8 million dollars to assist them with the operations. We had a banana task force established to look into the whole industry; where it is, where we want to go, and what were some of the challenges. We had a special consultancy done to review the operations of NFTO and then we moved to further reengage the farmers to ensure that they produce the quality of fruits exported to the UK market.”

The minister states that that Saint Lucia is currently exporting about 6500 boxes of bananas to the region.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

– Advertisement –