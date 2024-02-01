Proposed Caribbean Ferry Aims To Reduce Food Bill – St. Lucia Times

The investors have said that a proposed private-sector-led Caribbean ferry aims to reduce the region’s food import bill, enhance transportation, and create jobs.

The ‘Connect Caribe’ ferry consortium announced that the venture would transport heavy and light cargo and agricultural produce around the Eastern Caribbean.

Passenger service and additional stops throughout the region would also occur.

Connect Caribe anticipates securing the US$50 million needed to make a modern regional cargo and ferry service a reality by year-end.

The project will eventually consist of three vessels.

The vessels would include a large ferry carrying 800 passengers, a fast ferry capable of transporting passengers, and a cargo ship that will initially service Barbados, Suriname, St Vincent, and Saint Lucia before expanding to other countries.

A news conference late last month disclosed that the standard fare for a roundtrip should be around $100 (US), excluding various taxes and government charges.

However, the investors have indicated that their initiative is separate from the Barbados, Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago plan to start a new ferry service among them.

Photo: Stock image