‘Project Hope’ Assisting Soufriere Youth To Pursue Career Goals – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

An initiative called Project Hope is helping young people in Soufriere to pursue their career goals.

The initiative is the brainchild of Member of Parliament for Soufriere, Emma Hippolyte.

One of the aims is to lessen the risks of the youths getting involved in deviant behaviour.

MP Hippolyte said young men from Soufriere are interested in pursuing different career paths.

– Advertisement –

According to the parliamentary representative, 22 young men are keen on working in the marine sector and becoming boat captains.

Hippolyte explained that funding would help the young men pursue their careers.

“Some of them want to actually start their own business …and we will assist them by helping them to apply to the Youth Economy Grant to get the funding needed,” she told reporters at a recent media brief.

The Commerce and Business Development Minister Hippolyte said Project Hope would assist at least 50 young men and 50 young women from the wider Soufriere community.

She said other programmes cater to the broader populace.

Meanwhile, Hippolyte’s Soufriere Constituency Office recently collaborated with several groups from the community to undertake a thorough cleanup campaign.

She said the exercise formed part of Creole Heritage Month observances.

The activity was a ‘Koudmein Soufriere’ exercise with a minimum of 12 communities participating.

The cleanup targeted various areas, including the cemetery and the Bouton gap.

“There were two projects; one involved beautifying the Bouton Gap, as well as ensuring that barricades were put up in areas that were very dangerous and risky,” Hippolyte explained.

The MP added that the workload stretched into the New Development area, Palmiste, and Sulphur Springs communities.

She disclosed that people in the community came out and worked with hotels in the areas during the cleanup exercise.

Members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church also took part.

– Advertisement –