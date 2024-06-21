Progress Reported On Northern Police Headquarters

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has reported continued progress on the $35.9 million Northern Divisional Police Headquarters in Massade, Gros Islet.

According to an OPM release, construction is advancing with steady momentum seven months in.

The release described the project as a flagship, climate-resilient facility on 2.6 acres.

The OPM said upon completion, the new facility will end years of substandard working conditions for officers in the north of the island.

“It will provide a modern, well-equipped space for several law enforcement units, including the Criminal Investigations Unit, Special Services Unit, Crime Scene Investigating Unit, an armory, holding area, Traffic Department, a tennis court, gymnasium, and police barracks,” the OMP stated.

The construction of the Northern Divisional Police Headquarters is under a Build, Own, Lease, Transfer Agreement (BOLT) between NIPRO and the Government of Saint Lucia.