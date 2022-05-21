Probe Underway Into Fracas Involving Officers, Inmate At BCF – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A probe is now underway into a fracas involving an inmate and correctional officers at the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF).

On Friday, a video of an injured inmate, arm in a sling and a bandage on his shin, appeared on social media.

According to reports, someone shot the video in the remand section of the BCF.

An accompanying commentary said that officers severely beat the inmate, fracturing his hand and inflicting other injuries.

“His hand break in two places,” one individual off-camera declares.

“All his balls burst. We need justice in this prison. Those officers treating us like we are criminals,” the individual declares, adding that inmates have to wait for long periods before getting their day in court.

“They treating us like criminals – now we will have to portray what criminals doing,” the voice declares.

The voice also claimed that officers beat the inmate ‘for no reason’ and that he was receiving no assistance from BCF officials.

However, speaking on anonymity, a source aware of the video on social media, told St Lucia Times that the inmate in question fought with another prisoner on Tuesday night.

According to the source, the inmate had a court appearance the following day and, upon his return to the BCF, resisted as officers took him to the segregation unit.

“There was a fracas during which one officer sustained a blow to the back with a broomstick,” the source stated, adding that the inmate also sustained injuries.

The source explained that when the injured inmate next attended court, his arm was in a sling, prompting the court to inquire what had occurred.

And according to information, when the injured inmate returned to the BCF, officers took him to the remand section amid a full investigation into the circumstances resulting in the confrontation with correctional officers.

Reports indicate that the situation at the BCF had been tense, but under control.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

