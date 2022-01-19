Probe, Safety Measures Announced After Anse La Raye Snakebite Death – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Forestry Department has expressed condolences following the death of an Anse La Raye resident on Monday after a snake bit him and has outlined several safety measures individuals can implement.

According to reports, a fer-de-lance bit Joseph Rigobert the previous day near his farm in the community and he died later in hospital.

Senior Wildlife Officer Pius Haynes described the incident as very unfortunate and told St Lucia Times that on behalf of the Forestry Department, he wanted to offer sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.

Haynes said he did not have the details regarding the incident but disclosed that the department had launched an investigation.

At the same time, he explained that the public could take specific steps to prevent or survive a snake bite.

“The question of time is very important – the time that it takes from being bitten to getting the anti-venom is very important,” Haynes explained.

He advised snakebite victims to get to the OKEU Hospital as soon as possible, at least within three to four hours, to provide a good chance for not only survival but making a complete recovery without complications.

According to Haynes, people also need to plan if working in fer-de-lance areas such as Anse La Raye, Canaries, Dennery, and Praslin.

“You must have an emergency plan. You must plan ahead so that you could help mitigate against a snake bite,” the Forestry Department official told St Lucia Times.

He spoke of the need to have a mobile telephone that works, has good battery life, and making sure that the area to be visited has mobile telephone coverage.

In addition, Haynes said it was important to alert others to one’s whereabouts and the estimated time of return so that those individuals can investigate in the event of a prolonged absence.

He also identified the need for a transport plan, especially when working in a remote area like a farm, and noted that people have to remain vigilant in an area with snakes.

Nevertheless, Haynes acknowledged that some might not see a snake or step on it.

In this regard, he pointed to the importance of proper gear.

“Even if persons do not have the snake legging for example or a snake boot, it is important at least that you have some decent footwear when working in a fer-de-lance area. For example, a good quality pair of rubber boots – Wellingtons, would be good. It is better than nothing,” he explained.

Haynes advised against open footwear while recommending sturdy closed shoes and baggy rather than tight trousers, explaining that many snake bites occur at the lower extremities of the limbs – the foot and legs, especially below the knees. But he also stated that snakes bite people on the hands as well.

And in the event of a snake bite, Haynes said it was important not to interfere with the area.

“If you put a tourniquet on your leg it would do more harm than good because it restricts the circulation of your blood and it can even create major complications. So we recommend that persons do not interfere with the bite area after a snake injury. The most that persons can do is use some clean water to wash the area – wash off the excess venom but there is no need to cut or burn or attempt to suck out the venom because that would be futile. Once the snake has bitten you then the venom would travel,” Haynes explained.

And he said if the bite is on the hand, it would be necessary for victims to remove rings, watches, or bracelets.

Haynes observed that the area would swell, so removing the accessories would assist blood flow.

