Probe Launched Into Conduct Of Officers At Police Academy

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has commenced an investigation into the conduct of officers attached to the Police Academy based on information it has received.
Assistant Police Commissioner Dr. Mashama Sealy, who announced the probe, did not discuss the alleged conduct.
However, Sealy told a news conference on Wednesday morning that the RSLPF assigned a senior officer to investigate.
She disclosed that while the RSLPF awaits the results, it has implemented several measures to safeguard the Police Academy’s reputation as an institution of ‘excellence and professionalism’.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police announced that there would be increased visits by a senior officer attached to the training team, spending at least one day at the Academy.
Sealy explained that the visits would allow students and instructors to indicate whether they have serious issues.
She said the RSLPF would reintroduce a suggestion box where students could privately state complaints and recommend improvements.
In addition, a senior training team officer would sanction all activities at the Academy.
Sealy also told the news conference there would be a review of standing orders about the conduct of students and instructors to identify and tighten gaps.
She declared that the system works because the RSLPF has taken action on the information it received.
“We should not be afraid of investigations once we are following the rules. If an investigation takes place and we are doing what we are supposed to do, then we should not be afraid,” the senior cop asserted.
Sealy told the news conference that the RSLPF welcomed the probe, which would allow it to improve rules, procedures, and processes at the Police Academy.
PHOTO: Dr. Mashama Sealy (Far right) with other members of the RSLPF executive at Wednesday’s news conference.
