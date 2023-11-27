Probe Into Senior BCF Officer’s Missing Gun Ends – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

A probe into a missing gun belonging to a senior Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) Officer has ended, and the Public Service Commission (PSC) has received a report.

The missing firearm prompted fears that the weapon could have been in the hands of a BCF inmate.

As a result, the prison conducted ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ earlier this month.

Involving Correctional Officers, the police, and members of the Saint Lucia Fire Service, the operation saw the seizure of over 1,500 contraband items from prisoners.

After ‘Clean Sweep’ ended, BCF officials expressed confidence that inmates did not possess the missing Glock pistol.

However, the senior officer who could not account for the missing weapon was still on the job.

With the report from the investigation now with the PSC, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte told reporters the body would take the ‘appropriate action’ regarding the individual involved.

The Minister explained that no one has the authority to do anything until the PSC has acted.

She observed that the matter was outside the purview of the Minister, the Permanent Secretary, and the Director of Corrections.

Albert-Poyotte expected the PSC to do its own investigation, interview the senior officer whose weapon went missing, and decide the outcome.

“I am extremely concerned about that matter,” the Babonneau MP said regarding the missing pistol.

Nevertheless, she recalled that Operation Clean Sweep occurred to protect the BCF.

“The report revealed that there was no sight of this gun on the compound, so that is a little bit of comfort for us,” Albert-Poyotte said on the margins of a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

She revealed that the BCF conducts searches at least once annually.

But the Minister said because of the missing gun, the institution went into action immediately to implement the two-day Clean Sweep.

