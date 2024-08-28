Probe Begins Into Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Senior Cop

Sexual misconduct allegations by individuals against a senior member of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) are currently the subject of a formal investigation.

Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius, whose contract ends on August 31, 2024, announced the probe on Wednesday.

“I have also initiated a formal investigation into reports made by individuals against a senior officer,” she told reporters.

“At this time there is nothing more I am able to say with regard to these matters, other than the necessary support is being afforded to all persons and that the investigations are progressing,” Descartes-Pelius told a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Descartes-Pelius expressed grave concern over reports before her about matters of sexual harassment and assault perpetrated by RSLPF members.

She recalled that she had the distinct honour of becoming Saint Lucia’s first female Police Commissioner.

“I am deeply saddened that my tenure has been marred by these serious allegations,” Descartes-Pelius declared.

In this regard, she reiterated that she remained resolute in obtaining redress for impacted individuals.

The Police Commissioner also addressed remarks to people she said had hidden behind ‘fake profiles’.

She described them as ‘closeted warriors spewing lies and hate,’ trying to shift the focus and change the narrative to one of malicious intent.

“There has been no malice on my part in this,” the Police Commissioner told the news conference.

Instead, she explained there had been a concerted attempt to maintain the RSLPF’s integrity so prospective victims and other impacted individuals could feel comfortable trusting the organisation and the judicial system.

“I cannot, as Commissioner of Police, hold one standard for the public and another for any of my officers. We are all subject to the same measuring stick,” Descartes-Pelius stated.

“I have sat and observed attacks on my character, that of my Press Officer, Sergeant Ann Joseph, and that of the President of the Police Welfare Association Mr. (Camron) Laure,” she recalled.

In addition, Descartes-Pelius spoke of attempts to align reported cases to political ambitions.

“Let me say this to you today: nothing is further from the truth,” she told reporters, adding that the falsehoods had only worked to the detriment of the individuals trying to undermine her authority while sitting at computers, too cowardly to expose their identities.

“These attacks are baseless, however disgusting they are,” the Police Commissioner stated.

The Police Commissioner also explained that she had completed a sexual harassment policy to govern the conduct of all officers and establish proper official protocols for addressing such matters in the RSLPF.

She said stakeholders, including the RSLPF executive, the Police Welfare Association, and the Ministry of Home Affairs, are reviewing the document, which the other protective services could use.