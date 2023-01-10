Prison officer on $100k bail for taking ganja into NA prisons

Black Immigrant Daily News

A female prison officer was on Tuesday granted bail after pleading not guilty to a charge of trafficking narcotics in the prison.

Sarafane Pitt, 29, of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne) appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that on December 30, 2022 at the New Amsterdam Prisons, she had 604 grams of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

She was charged under Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (control) Act Chapter 10:10.

Bail was granted in the sum of $100,000. Pitt will have to return to court on February 21.

Police had reported that at about 5:30h on December 30, they responded to a report at the New Amsterdam Prisons of suspected narcotics at the guard hut area.

A search was conducted on a Prison Officer by the Prison Authorities and they found a black plastic bag wrapped with transparent plastic containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stem suspected to be cannabis in the officer’s handbag.

The prison officer along with the suspected cannabis were handed over to the Police. The suspected cannabis was weighed in her presence which amounted to 604 grams.

NewsAmericasNow.com