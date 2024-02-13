Printery ‘Demolition’ – Pierre Declares Frederick Is Not An Engineer – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has responded to comments from Housing and Local Government Minister Richard Frederick regarding the fate of the Government printery building in Castries.

“For those of you who don’t know, the printery is earmarked for demolition given its physical condition. It is challenging from an engineering standpoint to keep this property there,” Frederick said on Monday.

The Castries Central MP spoke at Monday’s regular pre-cabinet press briefing, informing reporters that he and Prime Minister Pierre had toured the City.

Frederick has also expressed concern about haphazard vending in the City and the state of the capital.

Pierre addressed Frederick’s printery demolition statement when reporters raised the issue on the margins of Tuesday’s House of Assembly meeting.

“Truth. I will not get up one morning and say to you that I am going to demolish, never,” the PM asserted.

“Here is what is going to happen. We are going to have an engineering assessment of the building. I am going to show it to you,” Pierre explained.

When a reporter told him Frederick, the Castries Central MP, had said the building was already due for demolition, the PM’s response was:

“The MP is not an engineer. He can’t say that. The engineer will decide that. The MP intends it to be demolished, yes. But he can’t say that.”

Pressed regarding whether there are plans to demolish the printery building, Pierre said a certified engineer would do an assessment.

He said the engineer would advise the government on what to do with the building.