Prince Andrew Accuser Seeks Evidence He Could Not Sweat – St. Lucia Times News

BBC News:- Lawyers for a US woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault are seeking proof of the British royal’s alleged inability to sweat.

Virginia Giuffre’s legal team made the request as part of a civil case against the prince in a New York court.

Ms Giuffre, 38, alleges that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager at the homes of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, he said a “problem” with her account was that a medical condition at the time meant he could not have been sweating, as she claims he was.

A civil case filed in the US alleges that the prince sexually abused Ms Giuffre – then known as Virginia Roberts – at Maxwell’s London home, and at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the Virgin Islands.

Convicted sex offender Epstein was found dead in prison in 2019 while awaiting a sex trafficking trial. British socialite Maxwell was found guilty this week of grooming underage girls to be abused by him.

The motion filed by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers calls on Prince Andrew to supply “all documents concerning your alleged medical condition of anhidrosis, hypohidrosis, or your inability to sweat”.

Prince Andrew’s lawyers said he objected to the request “on the grounds that it is harassing and seeks confidential and private information and documents that are irrelevant, immaterial and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence”.

They added that Prince Andrew had no such documents in his possession to hand over.

The motion also includes requests for details of Prince Andrew’s trips on Epstein’s planes, and communication he had with Epstein and Maxwell.