Prime Minister Pierre To Present Inaugural Estimates For Revenue & Expenditure – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Hon. Philip J. Pierre will present his inaugural Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2022/23 as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and the Youth Economy.

This First Sitting of the Second Session of the Twelfth Parliament will convene on Tuesday, March 29th, 2022.

The House of Assembly will meet at 10:00 A.M. followed by a meeting of the Upper House at 10:30 A.M.

The House of Parliament will then meet to receive the Throne Speech from

the Acting Governor General, His Excellency Mr. Cyril E. M. Charles.

– Advertisement –

The Standing Finance Committee will meet in closed session at 2:00 P.M. to discuss the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure after which, the Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre will present the Estimates to the House of Assembly at 4:00 P.M.

The public is encouraged to view the presentation of the Estimates which are designed to support the growth and development of all Saint Lucians.

The Debate on the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure will commence on Wednesday, March 30th, 2022 from 10:00 A.M.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister. Headline photo: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre (Stock image)

– Advertisement –