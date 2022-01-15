Prime Minister Pierre Signs United Nations Framework – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre and United Nations Resident Coordinator, Mr. Didier Trebucq have signed a five (5) year United Nations Multi-Country Sustainable Development Framework (MSDCF) at a virtual ceremony on January 14th, 2022.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Pierre highlighted the need to address the complexities of the country’s socio-economic dynamics with an approach to development that involves effective coordination and integration of the government’s efforts to optimize benefits to our people.

Hon. Pierre explained that the seventeen (17) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the support of the MSDCF will allow Saint Lucia, as a developing nation to find innovative strategies to end poverty, address inequalities and address the pressing issue of climate change.

Mr. Trebucq affirmed that the new partnership would provide opportunities for the recovery of economies from the socio-economic impact of COVID-19 and provide a people-centric approach to development over the next five (5) years.

The Multi-Country Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (MSDCF) is aligned with the Government of Saint Lucia’s strategic position to address the vulnerabilities in society and will seek to promote the principles of inclusiveness, equity, good governance, and economic and climate resilience.

