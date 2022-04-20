Prime Minister Pierre Attends One-Day CARICOM Meeting – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre will meet other Heads of Government from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Barbados on Wednesday, 20th April 2022.

The meeting will also be attended by Congresswoman Maxine Waters, a representative from the Government of the United States of America.

Discussions for the one-day session will focus on De-risking and Correspondent Banking in the Caribbean.

Hon. Pierre is expected to return to Saint Lucia on the evening of Wednesday, 20th April 2022 to continue preparation for his much anticipated, first Budget Address as Prime Minister.

In his absence, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

