Prime Minister outlines issues of focus while SVG heads CELAC

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has outlined a number of issues of focus while St. Vincent and the Grenadines heads the Community of Latin America and Caribbean States (CELAC).

This country was elected to lead CELAC in Argentina at the organizations 7th Summit earlier this week.

Delivering remarks at a press conference yesterday upon his return from the CELAC summit, the Prime Minister said the issue of connectivity with regards to air and sea travel must be improved.

Dr. Gonsalves said there is also a special resolution on the issue of small arms entering Latin America and the Caribbean.

