Prime Minister Mia Mottley Among 2021 UN Champions Of The Earth

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has named Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley among its 2021 Champions of the Earth from a record number of nominations worldwide. Two other women and one entity received the prestigious award. In a press release on Tuesday, UNEP said it bestowed the honour on Mottley in the Policy Leadership category for her powerful voice for a sustainable world from the global south. According to UNEP, the Barbados Prime Minister is a driving force for climate action across Latin America and the Caribbean. It observed that she had spent years campaigning against pollution, climate change,