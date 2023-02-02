Prime Minister meets with representatives from the Carnival Bands Association

Black Immigrant Daily News

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves hosted a meeting with representatives from the Carnival Bands Association this week

The Prime Minister said on NBC Radio yesterday that several matters were discussed including a place to accommodate half of the thirteen mass bands here.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there was also discussion on the establishment of a Carnival Archives.

