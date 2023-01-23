Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves launches new book

Black Immigrant Daily News
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
The latest publication by Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, was officially launched last night at the Methodist Church Hall.
The book is entitled ‘A Time of Respair – Beyond COVID, Volcanic Eruptions, Hurricane Elsa, and Global Turmoil: Fresh Hope for St. Vincent & the Grenadines’.
The book highlights topics ranging from this country’s economic development; to the challenges facing Small Island Developing States, like St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The launching ceremony featured a review by Dr. Richard Byron-Cox – in conversation with the Author, and Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about what prompted him to write the book
https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/RESPAIR-WORD-2.mp3
Prime Minister Gonsalves also presented free copies of the book to all in attendance last night.
Related
NewsAmericasNow.com