Price Controlled Items List Announced To Promote Consumer Education – St. Lucia Times

● Salted Biscuits (regular cakes) 5 ozs or less

● Fungicides – Aliette, Anvil, Banrot, Benlate, Bravo, Calixin, Captain, Cuprivite Blue, Funguflor, Kocide, Manzate, Mertect, Phyton-27, Ridomil, Rizolex, Sigma, Tilt, Vectra, Other Fungicides approved by the competent authority

● Sardine 106g or less

● Sugar (package) Refined and brown

● Herbicides – Dacthal, Fusillade, Gesapax, Gramocil, Gramoxone, Reglone, Round up, Talent, Touchdown, Other Herbicides approved by the competent authority

● School Supplies – School textbooks, Atlases, Dictionaries, Exercise books, Drawing books, Geometry sets, Crayons, Colour pencils, Note books

● Insecticides – Admire, Agree, Applaud, Basudin, Confidor, Danitol, Dart, Diazinon, Dipel, Fastac, Karate, Malathion, Metaxytox (also a miticide), Mostyn, M-Pede, MVP, Nomolt, Prelude, Primicid, Regent, Sevin, Tambo, Torque, Trigard, Volaton, Other insecticides approved by the competent authority

● Tea (black) 20 bags or less

● Molluscides -(slug bait) – Methaldehyde Liquid (slugit), Methaldelhyde pellets, Methiocarb, Other Moluscides approved by the competent authority

● Tuna 3.5 ozs or less

● Nematicides – Furadan, Miral, Mocap, Rugby, Vydate L, Other Nematicides approved by the competent authority

● Toilet Soap (Bar) 115g or less)

● Other Chemicals – 1-methyclclopropane, 8-hydroxyquinoline, Agral (sticker), Alum, Indicate 5, Klerat, M-Pede, Physan-20, Other chemicals approved by the competent authority

● Toothpaste 100ml or less

● Fertilizers and Soil Ameliorants – Ammonium sulphate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate, Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), Foliar Fertilizers (Miracle-Gro, Well Grow, etc.), Limestone (calcitic, dolomitic), Mono-ammonium Sulphate (MAP), Muirate of Potash,

● NPK Fertilizers – 10-10-10, 12-12-24+5MgO, 14-4-28+3 MgO, 16-4-36, 16-4-37, 16-8-24-4 MgO, 18-9-27, 20-20-20, 26-3-15+13 MgO, Peters (20-20-20)

● Nutrex

● Organic Fertilizers

● Ossmocote

● Potassium Nitrate

● Sulpomag

● Triple Super Phosphate

● Urea

● Other Fertilizers/Soil ameliorants approved by the competent authority

● BREAD

○ (a) Sandwich Loaf

○ (b) Creole Loaf

● FLOUR – Bulk White and Whole Wheat Flour

● RICE – Bulk Parboiled

● SUGAR – Bulk Refined and brown

● FUELS – Gasoline (unleaded), Diesel Oil, Kerosene, Propane Gas (LPG)