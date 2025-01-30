‘President has found a loyalist’: Democrats slam Trump FBI pick Kash Patel 

Kashyap “Kash” Patel, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has spent his first confirmation hearing before the United States Senate trying to dodge accusations that he would use the domestic security agency for political gain.

Patel’s appearance was one of three contentious hearings unfolding on Thursday, as Trump’s nominees for high-level government positions seek to gain Senate approval.

They included Robert F Kennedy Jr, a vaccine sceptic seeking to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, and Tulsi Gabbard, nominated to serve as director of national intelligence.

But while both Gabbard and Kennedy are relatively recent allies of Trump, Patel was scrutinised for his longstanding allegiance to the Republican leader and real estate tycoon.

Patel, 44, was a public defender and federal prosecutor before joining Trump’s administration during his first term as president in 2019. He served in various roles, including under the secretary of defence and the director of national intelligence.

But after Trump’s first term ended, reports emerged that several officials vehemently objected to Patel’s ascent in the ranks. Gina Haspel, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), reportedly threatened to resign if Patel had been named deputy director of the agency.

Patel has nevertheless remained one of Trump’s close advisers and media proxies, even authoring a children’s book that sympathetically depicts the Republican leader as a besieged king.

He has also made a series of public statements suggesting he may prosecute journalists if approved as FBI director and turn the bureau’s headquarters into a “museum of the deep state”.

Those statements were repeatedly brought up during Thursday’s hearing, as Democrats pressed him on his qualifications and ethical standards. Here are key takeaways from the hearing.

Republicans line up behind Patel

At the outset of the hearing, Republican leaders on the Senate Judiciary Committee appeared to rally behind Patel, despite the controversy looming over his nomination.

Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the chairman of the committee, set the tone in his opening remarks.

He echoed Trump’s allegations that the Department of Justice and the FBI had been weaponised against Republicans — and the president in particular.

Trump was impeached twice in his first term, and after he left office in 2021, he became the first US president to face criminal charges, including for falsifying business records, withholding classified documents and seeking to subvert an election.

“Public trust in the FBI is low. Only 41 percent of the American people think the FBI is doing a good job,” Grassley said. “There’s no surprise that public trust has declined in an institution that has been plagued by abuse, lack of transparency and weaponisation of law enforcement.”

Grassley added that Patel, if confirmed, would be tasked with restoring that trust.

Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois, the ranking Democrat on the committee, answered Grassley’s statement with one of his own.

“Since 1935, the motto for the FBI has been ‘fidelity, bravery, integrity’,” Durbin said. “After the meeting with Mr Patel and reviewing his record, I do not believe you meet the standard.”

The Democrat added that Trump nominated Patel after having previous FBI directors who refused to comply with his demands.

“With Mr Patel, however, obviously the president has found a loyalist. Mr Patel’s loyalty includes touting conspiracy theories and threatened efforts at President Trump’s enemies,” Durbin said.

Democrats face an uphill battle in blocking Patel’s confirmation, though. By the end of the hearing, Patel’s nomination appeared poised for a full Senate vote, where Republicans hold 53 seats out of 100, compared with 47 for Democrats and independents.

A fracture with Trump over January 6

One of the biggest revelations from the hearing came early on, in an exchange with Durbin over rioters arrested for their participation in an attack on the US Capitol.

On January 6, 2021, thousands of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol while lawmakers inside were certifiying the 2020 presidential election results.

Spurred by false claims that Trump’s 2020 defeat had been the result of widespread fraud, they broke into the Capitol, assaulting law enforcement and threatening to “hang” officials like Vice President Mike Pence.

Under former President Joe Biden, an estimated 1,583 people involved faced federal criminal charges.

On the first day of Trump’s second term, however, the Republican leader commuted 14 sentences and granted full pardons to the rest of the accused.

In line with Trump’s own position, Patel has expressed sympathy for the January 6 “hostages” — even promoting the work of the so-called J6 Choir — made up of imprisoned defendants, to raise money on their behalf.

On Thursday, Durbin asked Patel directly if Trump was wrong to issue a blanket pardon for the rioters.

“ I do not agree with commutation of any sentence of any individual who committed violence against law enforcement,” Patel responded.

When pressed about cases where rioters beat and injured law enforcement at the Capitol, Patel repeated his position, offering a rare moment of departure from Trump’s policies.

“Senator, I have not looked at all 1,600 individual cases. I have always advocated for imprisoning those that cause harm to our law enforcement and civilian communities,” Patel said.

Patel denies desire to politicise the FBI

Another point of contention was Patel’s past statements about how he might use the office of FBI director.

Speaking to Trump ally Steve Bannon on a podcast in 2023, Patel echoed the Republican leader’s warnings that perceived political rivals could face criminal prosecution upon his return to office.

“We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media,” Patel said. “We’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections.”

Those statements — and similar ones — were a recurring theme of Thursday’s hearing. Patel tried to dismiss them, in some cases arguing that the quotes were taken out of context.

“I have no interest, no desire and will not, if confirmed, go backwards. There will be no politicisation of the FBI,” Patel said in an interaction with Senator Chris Coons. “There will be no retributive actions taken by any FBI, should I be confirmed as the FBI director.”

Patel pledged never to “do anything unconstitutional or unlawful”. But Coons pressed Patel on whether he would resign if asked to fulfil an ethically compromising order from the president.

“Senator, I will always obey the law,” Patel replied, appearing to sidestep the question.

Another Democrat, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, sought to receive assurances that Patel would not allow the firing of officials involved in federal investigations of Trump.

Under Trump, the Justice Department has already fired career prosecutors involved in his prosecution on charges of election interference and mishandling classified documents.

“Will you commit that you will not tolerate the firing of the FBI agents who worked with the special counsel’s office on these investigations?” Blumenthal asked, demanding a “yes” or “no”.

“Every FBI employee will be held to the absolute same standard, and no one will be terminated for cases,” Patel instead replied.

He then added: “All FBI employees will be protected against political retribution.”

Expanding law enforcement capabilities

Patel, meanwhile, sought to play up one of his selling points: that he would flesh out the FBI’s law enforcement capabilities.

He used this goal as a means of defusing criticisms about his remarks that he would dismantle the FBI’s headquarters in Washington, DC, on the first day of his leadership.

“A third of the workforce for the FBI works in Washington, DC,” Patel replied. “I am fully committed to having that workforce go out into the interior of the country where I live, west of the Mississippi, and work with sheriff’s departments and local officers.”

“The American people deserve the resources, not in Washington, DC, but in the rest of the country,” he added.

Trump himself has sought to project an aggressive stance towards policing violent crimes, and Patel positioned himself as an eager ally in that battle.

“The eighth and last core value of the mission statement on the FBI’s website right now is fighting violent crime. That needs to be number one,” Patel said.

But the hearing got repeatedly heated, as Patel and his Democratic critics clashed.

“If the best attacks on me are gonna be false accusations and grotesque mischaracterisations, the only thing this body is doing is defeating the credibility of the men and women at the FBI,” Patel told Senator Amy Klobuchar, one of his most fervent critics.

But Klobuchar responded that she was simply confronting Patel with his own statements.

“It is his own words It is not some conspiracy. It is what Mr Patel absolutely said himself. Facts matter.”