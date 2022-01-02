Preparations For Barbados Elections Moving Ahead – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Barbados ‘ Supervisor of Elections, Angela Taylor, has given the assurance that preparations for the country’s general elections on January 19 are moving ahead.

She told reporters at a news conference Saturday that the plans were ‘on point’.

The Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) quoted Taylor as saying that the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (EBC) had started making itself ready two and a half years after the last poll.

“We had already started our preparations and we have just accelerated,” Taylor explained.

According to the BGIS, the Chief Electoral Officer pointed out that the difference between preparations for this year’s elections and the others was the COVID-19 situation and the measures taken by the EBC to ensure compliance with the protocols.

Taylor disclosed that the COVID-19 Monitoring Unit had developed a document of the protocols to be followed by officials for every election activity, as it related to EBC meetings with political parties, the media, nomination day activities “on special polling day, on general polling day, the night of the count, and it even includes information for the conduct of political meetings and other political activities”.

And she gave the assurance that the EBC would examine ways to reduce the number of electors at each polling station and suggested that eligible voters cast their votes where possible, during their lunch hour, to avoid crowding in the morning and the evening.

