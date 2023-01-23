Preparations being made for Sandy Bay Sea Defence project this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

Preparations are being made for the commencement of work on the Sandy Bay Sea Defenses Resilience Project this year.

The project will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Transport and Works, through the Natural Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit.

As part of the Preparation, the Implementation and management Unit will host a Community Meeting next week to discuss various aspects of the project.

Residents of Sandy Bay are urged to attend the meeting on Thursday January 26th at the Sandy Bay Government School, beginning at 4:30pm.

The Government will provide just over eight million dollars towards the commencement of the project thus year.

