Preconstruction Works Continue On Millennium Highway

Press Release:– C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the continuation of pre-construction activities along the Millennium Highway.

The works will be carried out on short sections between the La Toc (Banannes) Roundabout and the OKEU Roundabout from Monday December 20 to Wednesday December 22, 2021, between the hours of 9:00am and 4:00pm.

All road users are asked to exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Millennium Highway during the period of the aforementioned works, and to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road.

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconveniences likely to be experienced as a result of the preconstruction works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delays.

We also notify that Construction activity along the site (i.e. from La Toc Roundabout to the Cul de Sac Intersection) will cease on December 23rd , 2021 and recommence on January 4th , 2022. We wish you a safe and enjoyable festive season.

