Pre-Selection For Groovy Power Soca Competition Happening This Sunday, June 5 – St. Lucia Times News

The pre-selection stage for this year’s Groovy and Power Soca Monarch competition is scheduled for this Sunday, June 5, 2022.

This stage takes the format of a listening audition where the judges will have an opportunity to listen to this year’s submissions and to select the songs for the next stage of the competition.

At this stage, forty (40) qualifying songs from each genre will be selected to go through to the next stage.

All Artistes would have been required to submit their selections by 4 pm today, June 3, 2022.

The judges for this year’s pre-selection stage are:

 Ronald Boo Hinkson

 Gregory Piper

 Timothy Defay Mondesir

 Vaughn Charles

 Mike Rogers

 Tony Nicholas

 Kendall ‘Scady’ Eugene

This panel is fully endorsed by Mr. Martin Weekes, President of the Calypso Judges Association.

The next stage of the competition is Elimination/Soca Quarters on Saturday, June 11, where artistes from the Groovy and Soca genre will go before the judges to present their compositions.

20 songs from each genre will be selected to move on to the semi-final stage.

The CMMC wishes all Artistes the best in this round of the competition.

Source: Carnival Music Management Committee

