Praslin Rallies Around Family Of Toddler Who Died In Fire

The family of three-year-old Zhaiyan Peter, who tragically lost his life in a house fire on August 7, has expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community.

It was a heart-wrenching experience for Praslin when the fire occurred and a solemn day on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, when community residents gathered for a candlelight vigil in memory of the deceased toddler.

From 6:00 pm, the residents gathered for the event to console and comfort each other and the bereaved family.

They dressed in green and blue, Zhaiyan’s favourite colours.

Zhaiyan’s grandfather, Samson Peter, expressed his appreciation for the community’s support, which is helping his family gain strength.

“I can say I like the way it’s going, with the support I receive. People from all around have come out to support me and my family, which is making us stronger,” Peter said.

The grandfather revealed that the tragedy has been particularly hard on Zhaiyan’s twin brother, who has been struggling to understand his sibling’s absence.

“The last time he saw me with a piece of pipe, he asked, ‘Papa, when are you building our home back so we can come home?‘” Peter recounted.

He also recalled that the youngster asked if they could “buy my brother Petite (Zhaiyan’s household name) back.”

According to the grandfather, in addition to emotional support, he and his family have received an outpouring of financial assistance and aid to rebuild the family’s home.

Peter explained that while his daughter, Zhaiyan’s mother, is still coming to terms with the loss, she remains a strong support for her other two sons.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for those wishing to contribute to their recovery and rebuilding efforts.

