‘Praise Jah’ – Electrical Incident Victim Thankful To Be Alive – St. Lucia Times

The victim of a freak electrical incident at Marchand, Castries, last week is thankful to be alive, recalling that while awaiting a bus, one of his hands was resting on an electrical pole, and he got a shock.

“I just feel something hold me,” the victim, who identified himself only as Joshua, told reporters.

Joshua said he ‘zoned out’ and could not remember what happened immediately afterward.

However, he recalled getting up later and running.

‘Poule Bois’, who operates a Tyre Shop at Marchand, said he saw sparks and fire around Joshua.

“I have chest pains at the right side of my chest. Like I feeling lil pricks. My back, my joints and like when I have to get up off the bed, like I does feel a lil strain by my neck. I don’t know if is a muscle that sore,” Joshua disclosed.

He spoke as he sought follow-up medical treatment at a Tapion Hospital.

The victim said St. Lucia Electricity Services Limited (LUCELEC) had contacted him and promised to contact him later on Monday.

“I just have to thank the father for being here today so I could speak to you all, talk to my family. I just have to praise Jah,” Joshua stated.

Regarding compensation for what he suffered, Joshua declared that LUCELEC knows what the company has to do.

“I could have lose my life,” he noted.

“When my grandmother saw me in the ambulance, my grandmother done get weak already, ready to faint,” Joshua recalled.

He said one of his buddies had to hold the woman and reassure her.

Joshua said he cannot sleep properly and flashbacks haunt him.

He explained that he awakes from sleep feeling like someone is attacking him.

In addition, he disclosed that the incident has negatively affected his work.

A relative who accompanied Joshua to Tapion Hospital told reporters that the victim’s health comes first.

However, the relative said they had spent some ‘serious money’ on his medical bills and it was likely that his injuries would be long-term.