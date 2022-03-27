Poverty – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

(Contributed Article by Josh Servais) Who feels it knows it A cliché the poor often use 24 hours a day the time spent wishing we was in some one else’s shoes.

It is said that education is the key which unlocks the door to higher standards of living and possibly riches. So can you tell me why: why the do the government makes it do damn expensive .

Growing up in poverty is no small matter, for breakfast in the morning it was decushai, for dinner it was dumplings an butter.

Laying in bed at nights, I could see the stars through the hole in the roof. When the rain came I was guaranteed to get wet. At the end of the month the mere sight of the postman could make my mother fret.

The tears that trickle down my eyes most times were my only drinking water, and at times I contemplated suicide. Everyday I figured that life must be easer on the other side.

What is the reason for the crime rate being at such a high level? Who’s listening to the poor when they cry? They’re pleading for a helping hand, but no onr wants to hear them.

I would like to tell you the answers to the question, but if I do you wouldn’t understand: simply because who feels it know it.

