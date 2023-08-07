Pooran’s Stunning Power Gives West Indies A 2-0 Lead Over India – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The West Indies won the second T20I after another nail-biting contest, in which Nicholas Pooran again showed his class.

The left-hander became the highest run-scorer in T20Is against India, scoring the bulk of the runs in a successful run chase, after the #MenInMaroon had restricted India to a fairly modest total.

India won the toss and decided to bat first. The first breakthrough came in the third over, when Alzarri Joseph (2-28) got the wicket of Shubman Gill (7 from 9).

The West Indies picked up wickets in regular intervals thereafter, with Ishan Kishan (27 from 23), Tilak Varma (51 from 41) and Hardik Pandya (24 from 18) getting significant scores for the visitors.

Along with Joseph, Akeal Hosein (2-29) and Romario Shepherd (2-28) also picked up two wickets for the home team.

India closed their innings on 152-7, with another superb run out by Kyle Mayers accounting for the other wicket.

After losing two wickets in the first over, the West Indies batsmen did a good job of consolidating.

Pooran stood out with the bat again, scoring 67 (40 balls). He hit six fours and four mammoth sixes in an explosive knock.

Captain Rovman Powell (21 from 19) and hometown boy, Shimron Hetmyer (22 from 22) were the other significant contributors to the successful run chase.

However, it was Akeal Hosein (16* from 10) and Alzarri Joseph (10* from 8) who say the team home when the situation got tricky. They got the West Indies home in 18.5 overs.

Captain Hardik Pandya (3-35) early on and Yuzvendra Chahal (2-19) later in the innings, were the standout bowlers for India.

Arshdeep Singh (1-34) and Mukesh Kumar (1-35) picked up a wicket a piece.

Following his heroics Pooran spoke to members of the media. He said: “It’s nice to contribute and win games for the team… We’re not really focused on them to be honest, we’re just happy that we are 2-0 up in this series. We are focusing on controlling what we can, getting better with our skills, game awareness and try to put complete performances together.”

The third T20I will be at the same venue on Tuesday at 10:30am (9:30am Jamaica).

SOURCE: Cricket West Indies

