Police Warn Of ‘Inconveniences’ As They Step Up Operations In 2024 – St. Lucia Times

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) expects increased operational efficiency, including stepped-up traffic checks in 2024.

As a result, Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius told a news conference on Thursday that the public can expect what they may deem inconveniences during significant traffic checks and other similar strategies.

“I ask that the public bear in mind that such ‘inconveniences’ may serve to preserve the life or lives of even their loved ones,” Descartes-Pelius stated.

She disclosed that police had found firearms, other deadly weapons, illegal drugs, and illegal immigrants at checkpoints.

Descartes-Pelius told the news conference that with the expectation of increased operational efficiency, the police were prepared for the challenge of confrontations with the public.

She disclosed that the RSLPF would continue training to develop professional standards and ethics.

“Not only will officers be taught how to de-escalate situations, they will also be equipped to effectively use force when necessary. In as much as a police force with individuals who are service-oriented is the gold standard, we will ensure that these very officers are also able to appreciate the levels of force and the times when they must engage each level,” the Police commissioner stated.

She also said the citizenry can expect the development of crucial policies to guide police operations and increase transparency and accountability.

Descartes-Pelius said one such document, which is in an advanced drafting stage, is the sexual harassment policy.

The police commissioner expects the document to provide redress to victims, anyone adversely affected by improper allegations, or witnesses to such cases.

In addition, she announced that 2024 would bring marked changes in the RSLPF’s community policing culture.

The changes would include a greater emphasis on more time being committed to being within the communities served by the police.

“There must be greater emphasis placed on building trust and maintaining that trust with the public,” the police commissioner declared.

