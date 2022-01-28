Police Warn Against Vigilante Justice After Marchand Homicide – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police have warned against vigilante justice after reports that a man who broke into a building at Marchand died after receiving a severe beating from the homeowner Friday.

Officers say they are yet to identify the deceased, Saint Lucia’s third homicide victim for 2022.

Law enforcement officials say one man is assisting them with their investigation.

Police Commissioner Milton Desir said officers had received a report on a possible homicide at Marchand, Castries, which may have resulted from someone being in another’s home.

– Advertisement –

“I cannot give details as to whether it was vigilante or not,” Desir said.

Nevertheless, on the issue of vigilante justice, the Police Commissioner declared that people must observe the law.

Desir said he could understand the frustration of residents and business owners.

However, he explained that it was always wise to report matters to the police and seek court redress.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) says it responded to a physical assault report in Marchand about 7:21 am and found an unresponsive adult male.

Emergency responders administered CPR on their way to the OKEU Hospital, but police said a medical practitioner later pronounced the patient dead.

– Advertisement –