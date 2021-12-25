Police Warn Against Illegal Sea Activities During Festive Season

The Marine Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has warned individuals who may seek to engage in illegal activities at sea during the festive season to beware. The warning has come from Sergeant Ann Marie Bailey of the Marine Police Unit. ‘To those who choose to use the sea for illegal purposes, we want you to know that we will be out there during the season in full force. Let us all play a part in keeping Saint Lucia safe,’ Bailey said in a Christmas message. In addition, the Marine Police official encouraged others to heed small