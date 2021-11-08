Police, Vieux Fort Mayor Visit Residents & Businesses Affected By Gang Violence

Press Release:– On Monday, November 8, 2021, Commissioner of Police, Milton Desir, Mayor of Vieux Fort, His Lordship Cyril Saltibus, Superintendent of Police with responsibility for Southern Division, Elvis Thomas, and other members of the Commissioner’s Office, visited the residents and businesses of the Vieux Fort area affected by the recent upsurge in gun violence.

During the visit, talks were held with key stake holders to chart a sustainable policing strategy, to quell the crime situation. An increased police presence has now been maintained in key areas, as well as areas which may be impacted by a possible shift of individuals.

Members of the public can be assured that all efforts will be made to ensure the longevity of these plans. The safety of residents, and the public at large, is paramount to the organisation, and all resources necessary to restore order will be utilized.

– Advertisement –