Police Trained In Implementing Domestic Violence Act – St. Lucia Times News

by Herma Demacque

Twenty-four law enforcement officers are now certified in the implementation of the new Domestic Violence Act. The participants are officers with supervisory positions from police stations across the island.

The four-day training course focused on five key areas.

Director of Gender Relations, Ms. Janey Joseph, outlined those areas: “First, gender responsive policing focuses on the implementation of policing services within the framework of the essential services package of victims of gender based violence adopted in Saint Lucia in 2021,” she explained.

“Second, the interpretation or the definition of terms in the domestic violence act. Third, the responsibility of the police in responding to the prohibitions that are contained in the domestic violence act. Fourth, the training focused on prosecuting for domestic violence which includes prosecution from a defense perspective as well. Fifth, data implications in the Domestic Violence Act.”

Minister for Home Affairs, Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte, piloted the legislation in Parliament in March this year.

She delivered the feature address at the training session and assisted in the presentation of certificates.

The minister called for similar training to be conducted for other key stakeholder agencies given its significance to gender responsive policing.

The event took place at the Police Force Academy at La Toc Castries. It also served as the launch for the publication titled “A Practitioner’s Guide to the Domestic Violence Act No.11 of 2022.”

SOURCE: Government Information Service. Headline photo: Stock image.

