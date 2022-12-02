Police Seize Stolen Scooter In Castries – Suspect Arrested – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, December 01, 2022, about 4:20 a.m. officers attached to CriminalInvestigations Department, Castries, executed a Warrant to Search for Property upona residence at Bocage, Castries.

During the conduct of the search, the officers recovered a Scooter which wasreported as stolen on Friday, November 23, 2022.

The officers kept the scooter in their custody. The male suspect was arrested and is currently awaiting charging.

An update will be provided in due course.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –