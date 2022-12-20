Police Seize Illegal Gun, Ammunition & Suspected Cocaine In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

– Advertisement –

On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, about 4:30 a.m. officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station- Beat and Patrol and Criminal Investigations Department, along with the Special Services Unit (South), conducted a joint police operation at Martin Luther King Street, Vieux Fort.

During the operations, several prohibited and suspected stolen items were recovered including, a .45 pistol with a magazine containing three (3) rounds of .45 ammunition, one extended 9mm magazine, a quantity of suspected cocaine, a taser, binoculars, twelve (12) cellular phones, other electronic items and a dangerous weapon to wit a sword.

The officers arrested the following individuals within the residence:

Nathan Joseph, a twenty-two (22) year old resident of Belle Vue Hill, Vieux Fort

Anyo Stephen, a thirty (30) year old resident of Ciceron, Castries

Vercassie Charles, a thirty-seven (37) year old resident of Agard, Castries

Peterson Scott, a twenty-nine (29) year old resident of Ciceron, Castries

Della President, a twenty-five (25) year old resident of West Hall Group, Vieux Fort

All persons were charged in connection with Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, Possession of Controlled Drugs, Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply and Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.

– Advertisement –

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the defendants were escorted to the Second District Court. Anyo Stephen plead guilty in relation to possession of the dangerous weapon and the extended 9mm magazine.

Peterson Scott plead guilty to the charges of possession of the .45 pistol and three rounds of ammunition, possession of suspected Cocaine and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply. They were both remanded in custody.

The three other defendants were granted bail in the sum of $5000.00 cash or suitable surety on each charge. The matters were all adjourned to January 12, 2023 for further case management.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image of officer participating in a police operation.

– Advertisement –

NewsAmericasNow.com