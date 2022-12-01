Police Seize Illegal Gun, Ammunition And Arrest Hospital Road Man – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, about 11:45 p.m. officers attached to the Special Services Unit (North), were conducting routine patrols within the city, whenapparent gunshots were heard in the Hospital Road area.

Officers proceeded to the location and encountered a male, who attempted to run away.

Officers gave pursuit and arrested the male, who was in possession of a magazine containing eight (8) rounds of ammunition.

A search of the area near the suspect was also conducted by the officers and a Beretta pistol, with a magazine containing six (6) rounds of ammunition was recovered.

The twenty-one (21) year old resident of Hospital Road, Castries, was arrested and iscurrently in police custody awaiting charging. An update will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

