Police Seize Illegal Firearm In Vieux Fort In Gang Confrontation Probe – St. Lucia Times News

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, officers attached to the Special Services Unit and Police Marine Unit, conducted a joint operation, after receiving information of a possible confrontation involving rivaling gangs in the south of the island.

Vessels were pursued and subsequently searched from the Soufriere Bay into the Vieux Fort Fishing Complex.

Several individuals who had made it to shore were searched by the members of the Special Services Unit, and one Glock 40 pistol, modified with an adapter, making the weapon capable of discharging multiple rounds, from a single squeeze of the trigger, and a

magazine containing twenty-one (21) rounds of ammunition were recovered.

One male, Waqkim Roland of Bruceville was arrested for the unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and was subsequently charged for Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Firearm without License and Possession of Ammunition without License.

He is currently remanded in custody at the Bordelais Correctional Facility. He will reappear before the Second District Court on August 17, 2022 for case management.

This latest success further demonstrates that no expense will be spared as we seek to restore public security.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains committed to realizing a reduction in curbing the incidents of crime in the south of the island and achieving crime reduction islandwide.

Persons with information regarding the commission of crimes or the preparation to

commit crimes are asked to contact the nearest police station.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image of armed officer taking part in a police operation.

