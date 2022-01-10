Police Seize Guns, Drugs & Over 1000 Rounds Of Ammunition – Five Arrested – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- On Tuesday January 4, 2022, officers attached to the Special Services Unit, Dennery and Officers attached to the Drug Unit, arrested three males after an operation

conducted along the Dennery Waterfront.

A search of their persons, vehicles and surrounding area resulted in the recovery of a total of one thousand five hundred rounds of ammunition, one Glock 9×19, two magazines and one Glock 21 45 auto with two magazines. 27.88kg of suspected cannabis was recovered.

Denzel Clement a thirty one year old resident of Sunbuilt, Castries, Ronald Joseph a thirty seven year old of Beanfield, Vieux Fort and Lencius St Juste a twenty nine year old resident of Derniere Riviere, Dennery were all arrested and charged for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

They were escorted before the Second District Court, where they were remanded in custody until February 7, 2022.

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, about 9:30am, Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Gros Islet Police Station, during the conduct of mobile and foot patrols within the Grand Riviere and Assou Canal communities, arrested two individuals in firearm related matters.

The two were intercepted entering a motorcar and were searched by responding officers.

During the search, the officers recovered a Taurus 9mm pistol and thirteen rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The individuals namely, Tamaki Modeste, a twenty eight year old resident of Grand Riviere and Jamal William, a twenty nine year old resident of Assou Canal, were arrested and subsequently charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They were escorted to the First District Court where they were granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 and $15,000.00 cash or suitable surety, respectively.

Headline photo: Officer takes part in police operation (File photo)

