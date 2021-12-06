Police Seize Firearms, Ammunition And Arrest Several Individuals In Separate Operations

Press Release:– Recent police operations have resulted in several firearm related successes across the island.

1. The Criminal Investigations Department of the Gros Islet Police Station has charged thirty year old Yannick Kervin Jean of Crown Lands, Bexon and twenty five year old Janique Louis of Leslie Land, Castries for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition respectively under section 22(3) of the Firearms Act of Saint Lucia. On Saturday, November 27, 2021, officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station CID, Special Services Unit North and the K9 Unit, executed a search warrant on the premises of Yannick Kervin Jean and recovered a 9mm Berretta and thirteen rounds of 9mm ammunition.

2. On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, a joint police operation resulted in the recovery of two pistols and thirteen rounds of ammunition. Nine individuals were arrested in relation to this matter.

Yoel Sargeant, Malik Anthony, Randel Evans, Dave Edgar and Marvin Joseph were charged for Possession of a Ruger P90 and seven rounds of ammunition.

Nylvia Richard, Carlton Charles, Kimal Cadette and Cleofus Charles were charged for Possession of a Hogue 45 automatic pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

The defendants were escorted to the Second District Court where they were all remanded in custody.

3. About 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, officers attached to the Vieux Fort Police Station and Special Services Unit executed a Warrant to Search for Property upon the premises of a female resident of New Dock Road, Vieux Fort. Nothing of evidentiary value was recovered inside the residence, however, a search of a nearby area resulted in the seizure of nine live rounds of .40 ammunition and one live round of 9mm ammunition. The female was arrested and has since been released without charge pending further investigations.

4. On Friday, November 19, 2021, twenty nine year old Ceejay Joseph of Assou Canal, Gros Islet was arrested and charged following a police operation in Corinth, Gros Islet. About 10:00 p.m. Officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station, encountered the young male during a mobile patrol, who was approached by them. During their interactions, officers were able recover a 9mm Ruger Pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

Ceejay Joseph was subsequently charged for unlawfully being in possession of a firearm and ammunition and was granted bail in the sum of $15,000.00, along with reporting conditions and travel restrictions.

5. On Thursday, November 18, 2021, about 2:20 a.m. a joint operation resulted in the execution of a Warrant to Search for Property in West Hall Group, Vieux Fort. During the search, a Stoegar STR-9C pistol, thirteen 9mm and six .40 live rounds of ammunition.

Two individuals, namely, forty two year old Annie Jaline Simon and twenty one year old Darrian Daniel of West Hall Group, were arrested and charged for Unlawful Possession of Firearm and Ammunition. They were both granted bail in the sum of $2000.00, along with reporting conditions and travel restrictions.

6. During a search at Pigeon Point Beach on Thursday, November 18, 2021, officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department, Gros Islet, recovered a concealed 303 rifle. No one has been arrested in connection with this discovery.

Headline photo: Internet file image

