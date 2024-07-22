Police Seize Firearm, Ammunition During Wilton’s Yard Sweep

On Friday, July 19, 2024, a contingent of Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) units, including the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Special Services Unit (SSU), Bicycle Patrol Unit, and Marchand Police Station, conducted a series of house searches in the Wilton’s Yard community in Castries.

These exercises were conducted as part of investigations into a burglary that occurred on Chaussee Road, Castries, earlier that day about 3:00am. Five households were searched but nothing of evidentiary value was discovered.

The Wilton’s Yard exercise concluded with a sweep of the area. During this sweep a suspicious male was searched by RSLPF personnel, resulting in his arrest and the discovery and seizure of the following items:

One (1) pistol

Eighteen (18) rounds of 9mm ammunition

One (1) Magazine

Forty-seven (47) grams of cannabis resin

The Criminal Investigations Department in Castries was tasked with the responsibility of this investigation and subsequently charged twenty-six-year-old (26) Terrel Bradley of Bocage, Castries with the following offences:

Possession of Firearm

Possession of Ammunition

Possession of Controlled Drug

Possession of Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply to Another

Terrel Bradley was escorted to the Magistrate’s Court where he made an application for bail. The court granted bail with the following conditions:

Possession of Ammunition: Ten thousand dollars (XCD10,000.00) cash suitable surety or land documents.

Possession of Firearm: Twenty thousand dollars (XCD20,000.00) cash suitable surety or land documents.

Possession of Controlled Drugs: One thousand dollars (XCD1000.00) cash suitable surety or land documents.

Possession of Controlled Drugs with Intent to Supply to Another: One thousand dollars (XCD1000.00) cash suitable surety or land documents.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force