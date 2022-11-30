Police Seize Drugs At Grande Anse Beach – One Man Arrested – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, November 27, 2022, a joint police operation was conducted along theGrande Anse Beach, which resulted in the recovery of a quantity of controlled drugs.

Officers were alerted to suspicious activity during the conduct of patrols and aninvestigation was launched.

This resulted in the recovery of several bricks of suspected hashish. One male was taken into custody in relation to the investigation.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force continues to dissuade persons from participatingin the illicit trade of drugs. Anyone with information regarding such transactions isasked to call the nearest police station or the Crime Hotline at 555 for anonymousreporting.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo (Stock image of officer taking part in police operation)

