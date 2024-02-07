Police Seek Public Help In Vieux Fort Homicide Probe – St. Lucia Times

On Tuesday, February 6, 2024 about 10:20pm, Police Officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Vieux-Fort Police Station responded to a shooting at La-Resource, Vieux Fort.
One male victim who suffered several injuries due to a shooting was conveyed to St. Jude Hospital for medical care.
The victim succumbed to those injuries and was later declared deceased by a medical practitioner at the institution. The deceased has been identified as thirty-six-year-old (36) Rick Kisna of La-Resource, Vieux Fort.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vieux-Fort Police Station at 285-7258 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.
Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.
SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force
