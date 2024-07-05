Police Seek Help In Locating Missing Choiseul Resident

A seventy-three-year-old Ravineau, Choiseul resident has gone missing, prompting a police appeal for help locating him.

A police notice requested anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Joseph Charles, alias ‘Julian,’ to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 456-3770 or the Choiseul police station at 456-3635.

Alternatively, they may call the Crime Hotline (555) or use the Crime Hotline App, which is available in the Google Play Store.

Individuals reported last seeing the missing man on July 1, 2024.

According to the police, he wore a light blue raincoat and a black hat.

Charles is dark in complexion and about 5′ 7″ tall.