Police Say The Crime Hotline App Effective In Crime Fighting

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has praised the effectiveness of the Crime Hotline App, launched in November 2023.
According to the RSLPF, the app, introduced to combat a troubling rise in gun violence, has proven to be a significant asset in the ongoing battle against crime.
At a press briefing on Wednesday, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Luke Defreitas shared positive feedback about the app’s impact.
“We are very pleased with the use of the app by the public,” Defreitas stated. “We have received numerous amounts of information through the app, so I can tell you that the app is active.”
Defreitas emphasised that the app remains user-friendly and preserves anonymity, allowing individuals to report criminal activities without fear of reprisal.
The RSLPF’s commitment to leveraging technology in crime-fighting efforts is paying off, as the app continues to be a valuable tool in gathering crucial information from the community.
The Crime Hotline App aimed to provide a secure and accessible platform for the public to assist in law enforcement efforts.
Nearly a year into its operation, the police described the app as instrumental in enhancing the organisation’s ability to respond to and investigate criminal activities.
The application is available at both the Apple and Google Play store.
The public can also provide anonymous tips by dialing 555 for the Crime Hotline.
