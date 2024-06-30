Police Say Some Residents Ignoring Stay Indoors Instructions

Saint Lucia police have echoed official calls for people to stay indoors due to Hurricane Beryl, disclosing that a few stations reported having an active Sunday night as people ignored the instructions.

A national shutdown went into effect on Sunday from 8:30 pm until authorities announce the all clear.

On its official Facebook page, the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said officer morale was high as they hunkered down.

The RSLPF also praised the officers’ courage in putting the country before themselves.

Police Commissioner Crusita Descartes-Pelius announced the cancellation of all police leave on Sunday as Hurricane Beryl raced toward Saint Lucia.

On Sunday evening, after the ‘All Leave Cancelled Order’, the top cop visited several units under her command ahead of the approaching weather system.

Commissioner Pelius encouraged the officers and assessed the preparedness of the various units.

“Her presence was palpable, visibly boosting the officers’ morale,” an RSLPF release stated.

Descartes-Pelius has underscored the need for all Saint Lucians to remain indoors to reduce the likelihood of any incidents.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Saint Lucia, and the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) has advised residents to prepare for possible heavy rainfall, flooding, landslides, and rough seas.

In its 8:00 a.m. update on Monday, NEMO said Beryl’s centre was near latitude 12.0 North and longitude 60.5 West, or about 142 miles or 229 kilometres Southeast of Saint Lucia.

Beryl was moving West North-West near 20 mph or 31 km/h.