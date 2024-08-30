Police Reveal Murder Victims’ Age Ranges – Dr. Venus Cherry Reacts

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has released its half-yearly crime Analysis report for January 1st to June 30th, 2024, detailing the age ranges of the Island’s murder victims.

Within the analysis, the 2024 murder victims’ profiles show a clear concentration within the 21–30 age range, accounting for 16 out of the 40 total deaths, followed by 11 victims aged 31–40.

Three victims were in the 11-20 age group, while the older age groups (41–50 and over 50) each had five victims. All victims were male.

Rise Saint Lucia Inc. Chairman Venus Cherry told St. Lucia Times he was not surprised at the statistics.

He asserted that athough men are the ones pulling the trigger and receiving the bullets, people should not turn a blind eye to the role women play in the crime surge.

“As much as the young men are dying and killing each other, we have a societal problem. The people pulling the triggers are 99.9 % male, but our women also have a role to play in it. Some of our women are serious instigators in it, ” Cherry asserted.

He added the concern that the Island is losing its future generation. Forty percent of the murder victims were between 21-30.

The RISE Saint Lucia INC. Chairman described the situation as both alarming and distressing, with the age of the perpetrators even more troubling.

” The perpetrators are within the ages of 15-21. That is even more alarming, because there you have the group being killed, but the ones doing the killing are right around their age – their friends, the classmates, their family. for simple disagreements,” Cherry observed.

He called for stricter laws to act as a deterrent and criticised the current bail system, suggesting it is insufficient as gang leaders can easily afford it.

In addition, Cherry urged comprehensive action to address the root causes of the violence and to prevent further loss of life.