Police Reveal Most Of Saint Lucia’s 2023 Murders Were Gang-Related – St. Lucia Times

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has revealed that most of the murders that occurred in 2023 were the direct result of gang violence and gang rivalry.

For the year, there were seventy-five homicides, seventy of which were murders.

In presenting the statistics at a news conference on Thursday, Corporal 508 Tavius Mathurin said an analysis revealed that thirty-seven murders were gang-related.

Mathurin said twenty-five cases were unknown, five were domestic violence-related, two were the result of altercations, and there was one case of robbery that resulted in the death of an individual.

“For 2023, out of the seventy murders, sixteen cases were detected,” he stated, adding that the detection rate was twenty-three percent.

In connection with the last murder for 2023, a suspect was in custody.

However, Mathurin explained that no police had yet to lay charges.

He told Thursday’s news conference that the breakdown of the 75 homicides in 2023, in addition to including 70 murders, also involved four police shootings and one unclassified case.

In 2022, the police recorded 72 homicides, and 75 in 2021.

There were 2937 crimes against persons last year, 166 sexual offence cases, 303 firearm cases, 223 robberies, and 3 307 crimes against property.

The police also recorded 167 drug cases.

Headline photo: Stock image

